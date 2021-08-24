The sin of self-selusion

So how did this happen? There's strong evidence to indicate a massive intelligence failure. After all, barely a month ago, Biden said confidently, "The likelihood there's going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely."

But there were also plenty of signs that Biden's optimism was uninformed and ill-advised. "In fact," reported the Post, "U.S. military officials privately harbored fundamental doubts for the duration of the war that the Afghan security forces could ever become competent or shed their dependency on U.S. money and firepower."

If the military harbored those doubts, why wasn't the president told? And if he was told, why didn't he believe them?

Perhaps the answer lies in one of gravest mistakes any policymaker -- or journalist, for that matter -- can make: confirmation bias. It's embracing evidence that reinforces your prejudices, while rejecting contradictory information. It's the same sin, the Sin of Self-Delusion, that led to disaster in Vietnam.