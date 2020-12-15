The source of salvation

Remember that '80s song "I Need a Hero"? This whole year has me singing the chorus quite a bit. That's why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are Time magazine's "Person of the Year." Meanwhile, the fact of the matter is the kind of salvation people are looking for does not come from politics, no matter how much we may want it to.

I've often thought of Pope Francis' prayer service early on in the pandemic. You couldn't have scripted it better; it occurred on a rainy night in Rome, with the sounds of ambulances and other emergency vehicles constantly in the background. And he prayed and he prayed. And, as it happens, numbers of deaths did start to go down after that point in Italy. Maybe prayer is, in fact, action.

In his homily, Francis kept hitting a theme that resonates to this day: "Why are you afraid?" Haven't we all asked ourselves this question this year? Many, if not most, of us obviously fear death. There's also the very practical and understandable fear of making someone more vulnerable than us sick. "Love your neighbor" took on a new urgency, but then so should an appreciation that all of life involves some level of risk.