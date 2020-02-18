The tissue issue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The great thing about big-box stores is that they buy and sell in bulk and pass the savings along to you. The not-so-great thing is there is no helpful, friendly staff, and they pass the misery on to you. Why pay someone to check out our groceries when we'll do it ourselves for free? Which lets them pass on the savings to the CEO, who is on the second month of his fourth annual vacation in the Cayman Islands.

The end result is that you'll find yourself standing behind some fool who has decided to buy fresh fruit at the big-box store. Lights flash and the computer calls for human help, because the bunch of 27 green bananas that weighed 15.73 pounds two and a half days ago when the label was put on are now mostly yellow and have lost around 0.0563 pounds. through evaporation. The single haggard human who is authorized to help is at register number seven, trying to get the computer to accept a flat of strawberries that also cannot seem to stay the same weight it was yesterday. All of this gives the customers a long time to contemplate their purchases. I have the 200-pack of toilet paper in my cart. Staring at it, I realized that there is a toll-free 800 number on the outer paper wrapper of each roll. The hotline is open from "8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, M-F." What? No webpage? No email address? No Facebook link? No Instagram? The label also says: "Please have the roll from the package when you call."