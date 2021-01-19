The toll of violence

And we absolutely have to address abortion in a different way than we have been doing. This is the most intimate violence there is. If women only knew how many opponents of abortion pray for those who have had abortions -- and not in any kind of judgmental way. We know there's anguish. There is often so much fear and a loss of freedom. It's so often the opposite of what the rhetoric suggests.

If we are going to "heal" as a nation, as Joe Biden suggests he was elected to help us do, Biden must consider taking a new kind of position on abortion. Pope Francis himself has repeatedly said that abortion is not a religious issue, it's a human-rights issue. It's wrong because it takes a life and destroys the most natural bond there is -- the one between mother and child. Abortion kills human life and it's killing us.

We are a nation that is finding it more and more difficult to come together for the common good. Our differences are making it harder to unite around anything. So we board up windows and barricade government buildings for fear of what people might do, believing the worst about institutions, leaders and our neighbors. When we pressure women to deny the humanity of the child in her womb, who and what can we trust?