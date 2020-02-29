"The truth still exists; the truth still matters."

With those powerful words, U.S. district judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced President Trump's pal Roger Stone to more than three years in prison for lying to Congress.

The defendant's "belligerence, his pride in his own lies are a threat to our most fundamental institutions, to the foundations of our democracy," she continued. "If it goes unpunished, it will not be a victory for one party or another. Everyone loses."

Judge Jackson could well have been talking about the president himself. Trump also takes pride in his own lies, and continues to act as if the truth doesn't matter. The Washington Post has documented 16,241 "false or misleading statements" made by the president during his first three years in office, and since the Senate cleared him of impeachment charges earlier this month, Trump has only accelerated his war on facts and fact-finders.

The Lord of the Lies is urgently purging his own government of independent professionals whose job it is to tell him the truth, even when it contradicts his decisions and delusions. "We have a president who refuses to recognize reality and who increasingly demands the people around him refuse to recognize it, too," editorialized the Washington Post.