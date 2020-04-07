The ultimate in social distancing

Coronavirus is something the astronauts can do nothing about -- but they are keenly aware of it as they fly above an infected planet. This is not a Wordsworth time, to feel, as the poet's 1802 sonnet put it, "the world is too much with us."

"Drew is very much attuned to it," said his father, retired Air Force Col. Richard Morgan, who spoke to his son the other day from his home in New Castle, Pennsylvania. "He's concerned, like everybody else, for his family. And he's also concerned about how it will affect his re-entry. He's not dwelling on that; he's very, very busy. But he thinks about it."

A few weeks ago, Dr. Morgan snapped a picture of Cape Cod from space. The peninsula extending out from Massachusetts was portrayed sharply against the deep blue of the Atlantic Ocean. Last week he added a poignant caption: "Here's to clear skies ahead."

On Monday, the Army emergency physician marked National Doctors Day with this Facebook posting:

"As a medical doctor looking back on our planet this #NationalDoctorsDay, I think of the healthcare professionals and volunteers that are literally risking their lives during this crisis. We are at our best when we help each other during the most difficult times. I am in awe of your selfless service. Thank you from everyone on, and off, the Earth."