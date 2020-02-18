The unstoppable train that is Bernie Sanders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As mayor he offered free concerts, planted trees, fixed up decaying property and made housing available to low-income residents. He won the support of Ben and Jerry, drove a decade-old Chevy Aero, irritated the political establishment and continued to win elections. He did so with a style not so much different than the one he displayed last week, when in the gymnasium of Stevens High School in Claremont, New Hampshire, he spoke of legalizing marijuana, criticized "the crooks on Wall Street," said the nation's drug manufacturers were guilty of a "criminal offense," and vowed to tell the leaders of the country's fossil-fuels industry that "their short-term profits are not more important than the future of our planet."

Through it all, the stooped figure -- an echo of the Social Gospel movement bouncing into contemporary politics -- jabbed at the air with his fingers and constantly moved his right hand in a circle. Sanders has been doing this for years. The country only noticed it four years ago. But there is nothing subtle, nor measured, in the Sanders stump speech, which includes this riff:

"There is a debate about which -- Wall Street or pharmaceuticals -- is more corrupt. The pharmaceutical industry is even worse than Wall Street."

For all the certainties in the Sanders rhetoric, there remain great uncertainties in the Democratic race.