The winding switchbacks of politics

It turns out that switchbacks are the way of American politics. The Republicans won the first three presidential elections of the last century, and then the Democrats won the next two. The Republicans took three consecutive elections beginning with 1920, the Democrats five straight after that. The pattern has basically continued until our own time. We go one way for a while, then we go the other way.

The only question is the length of each period of control. Between Richard M. Nixon (1969) and George H.W. Bush (president until 1993), the Democrats controlled the White House for only four years. That's an aberration, but then again, that Democratic president, Jimmy Carter, was something of an aberration -- but one who highlighted another transition in our politics.

On Election Night 1976, when the former Georgia governor prevailed, it seemed possible that the Democrats -- winners of every state of the Old Confederacy but Virginia -- might reclaim their birthright of the Solid South, which Nixon had pierced in 1968. It was not to be. Four years later, former Gov. Ronald Reagan of California swept the South except for Carter's Georgia home. The elder Bush took them all in 1988.