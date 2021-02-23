The worst are full of passionate intensity

"#RestinPiss" was actually a trending hashtag in America in recent days. Radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh had died of cancer, and people were celebrating. Because of his own very public past of celebrating the deaths of those he disapproved of or disliked, it was declared justified. Some posts imagined with glee his entrance into hell. Do we really wish that upon a human being? I suspect some of the people tweeting such things don't actually give a lot of thought to the reality of hell and our role in adding to the sins that get people there.

We are all only human, whatever our position is, no matter how much money or influence we have. Instead of condemning or mocking others, perhaps we should start examining our own lives, if not our social media accounts.

Who among us wants to be judged by the worst things we've done? I'm certainly praying that the good things are taken into account when I die.

Americans need to take a deep breath, a few steps back from screens, and make some reflective and loving sacrifices for God and for each other. Whatever you believe, you know there is something going wrong in our current national scene, and we each have a role in finding the solution. It will take more than lip service or empty posturing.