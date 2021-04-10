These 'political orphans' deserve help

They also contribute to the economic security -- and political stability -- of their home countries, developments that are vital to stemming the influx of future immigrant waves. Remittances from foreign workers contribute nearly $6 billion a year to the economy of El Salvador alone, subsidizing almost one-quarter of all households. Irma Chavez is a good example.

She helped her sister, Iris Franco, rebuild her home after a flood destroyed it. Moreover, writes the AP, "Chavez sends money to help cover their mother's diabetes medication and food, which is out of reach for their mother, who earns $6 a day in the family bread business."

"It changed our life, because we knew that we had my sister in that place, and so in whatever she could, she has helped us," Franco said. "She has always paid attention to us."

Under the law, Biden has a few options to help the TPS community. He can expand the program to other countries, as he did with Venezuela and Myanmar, and he can stretch the eligibility requirements to cover more refugees from countries like Haiti.