Thirty years of access for those with disabilities

"President Bush truly was passionate about disability rights and felt the ADA was the greatest civil rights act in the country after the civil rights movement of the 1960s," Andrew H. Card, deputy White House chief of staff at the time and interim chair of the George and Barbara Bush Foundation, said in an interview. "He used to say that disability knew no barrier between ethnic groups and religious affiliation. People with disabilities were pushed aside, and he was proud to make them part of the fabric of America."

Bush had a helping hand from political figures of both parties. Two were important Republicans: Sen. Robert J. Dole of Kansas, injured in combat on an Italian hillside in the last days of World War II, and Sen. Lowell Weicker of Connecticut, whose son was born with Down syndrome. There were two Democrats: Rep. Tony Coelho of California, who suffered from epilepsy after a head injury at age 16, and Sen. Tom Harkin of Iowa, whose brother became deaf at age 5 because of spinal meningitis and was sent to the Iowa Institute for the Deaf and Dumb.

They were not alone. One of the unsung heroes was Ginny Thornburgh, wife of former attorney general and Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh. When she married Thornburgh -- after his first wife, also named Ginny, was killed in a 1960 automobile accident and their son Peter was left disabled -- the new Mrs. Thornburgh took up the cause.