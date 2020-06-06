This is not yet 1968

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is not 1968. At least not yet.

The parallels come easily: Protestors are marching, police cars are burning, vandals are looting. Turmoil and tear gas pour through our streets.

Fifty-two years ago, Richard Nixon, the Republican nominee for president, portrayed himself as the "law and order" candidate -- the same phrase used by this year's GOP standard bearer, Donald Trump. Trump's appeal to his MAGA minions clearly echoes Nixon's evocation of a "silent majority," a political force that helped keep Republicans in the White House for 20 of the next 24 years.

But there are also some important differences between 2020 and 1968. I was a young reporter that year for The New York Times, covering many of the major events that tore the country apart: the antiwar rebellion that forced Lyndon Johnson to abandon the presidential race; the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy; the occupation of Columbia University; the riots at the Democratic convention in Chicago. And that perspective leads me to a number of reflections and impressions.

In 1968, Nixon was the challenger, not the incumbent. He could blame all the chaos on Johnson and the Democrats. And he had a clear shot at embracing the most powerful of all American political slogans: "It's Time for a Change."