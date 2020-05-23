Threatening accountable democracy

"Some people are scared. Others are outraged. We all recognize how bad this is for our country," one inspector general told the Post.

Trump has never understood that the Justice Department always has two missions: to serve both the president and the rule of law. He mercilessly demeaned his first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for not doing his bidding, finally replacing him with Barr -- an unabashed political ally who has stocked the top ranks of the Justice Department with loyal Trumpsters.

More than 1,900 former Justice Department lawyers, from both Republican and Democratic administrations, have signed an extraordinary letter demanding that Barr resign. "Our democracy depends on a Department of Justice that acts as an independent arbiter of equal justice, not as an arm of the president's political apparatus," they wrote.

The press plays a pivotal role in holding any president to account, which is why Trump has made the media a prime target of his tirades. This week, he even lacerated Fox News after one host, Neil Cavuto, derided the president for taking an unproven medical treatment. Trump retweeted comments calling Cavuto an "idiot" (and worse), and said he was "looking for a new outlet" to replace Fox in his affections.