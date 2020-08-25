Time for grief and honesty

The Democratic convention this year, odd Hollywood production that it was in these virtual times, was a bit of an exercise in denial. There were the feel-good segments about Joe Biden and his life in public office and his painful personal tragedy. There were shrill attacks on President Donald Trump, probably the easiest thing in the world to do.

One of the segments I found the most jarring belonged to former President Bill Clinton. One of his gifts as a politician was a charisma that would draw people in and excite them. The last time I saw him in person, campaigning for his wife in a primary state on her first run for president, there was a magnetism to him that was impossible to deny. None of that was present during his convention remarks this year. Age and health, of course, could be factors. But has seeing his name in Jeffrey Epstein stories had an impact? Does he fear for how history might regard him? I thought I saw in his eyes a man with regrets, a man who might be on a journey to get right with his maker, but maybe doesn't quite realize it yet. His appearance reminded me to pray for him. He might be a man in the process of grieving on many different fronts.