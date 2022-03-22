Time thief

I want my hour back. You took it while I was sleeping, thought I wouldn’t notice.

“She’ll never miss one measly hour,” you hissed. Then you ripped 60 minutes of my life from every clock in the house.

I knew you were coming. Could have made it easier for you — trudged from wall to mantle to nightstand like a sleepwalking thief, fumbling with black arrow-hands and little round knobs.

But I didn’t. It would have been like a condemned man cooking his own last meal. I wanted to savor every tick of last night.

Midnight came — 12 chimes from the living room clock echoed through my dark house. It would have made more sense if you had committed your crime then: the time a new day starts and an old one dies. I’m used to that moment of life’s passage — I’ve felt it since I began to breathe.

But, no. You’re too cowardly for that.

You waited until the wee hours, when the only people awake to witness your crime are those too distracted to miss what you’re taking. Young couples on a Saturday night date. Babies, wide-eyed and ready to wail for a feeding. Drunks, who have already relinquished valuable time to a different thief.

Those who value time most were already asleep (choosing to rest up for the loss to come) when you came slinking in.

I climbed into bed and closed my eyes, replaying old videos of tomorrow against my eyelids. From the moment I wake up, I will be flustered and confused, comparing external time to internal schedules I’ve kept like clockwork all winter long.

The shift of power, from my timetable to yours, will change everything. Not a lot. No. Just enough to shrink the day around me like a spring wound a bit too tightly.

I know. You think 60 minutes is not a big loss. But a lot can happen in an hour. Thanks to you, I could lose an hour of time watching my granddaughter do her latest cartwheel tricks. That hour could have been spent this summer, enjoying a beautiful sunset or watching summer fireflies flash their love codes. I may have needed those minutes to share time with a friend who needs someone to talk to.

Spring flowers I’ve waited all winter to watch bursting from the dirt will lose and hour of early morning light. And, like me, those buds won’t take comfort in the fact that the sun will shine later in in the evening… we both know the best time for beginning a daily task is when the light is new.

Nothing, except an act of Congress, can stop your reign of disruption. I’ve been your victim for 48 years; you’d think I would be used to it now. But my life’s time has become dearer to me as I’ve grown older.

Every second I have left is MINE.

Yeah. I know. You always whisper the same thing in my ear the next morning after your violation: you inhale the fresh, soft air of a March dawn, gulping down sixty minutes, and pronounce dull words that crumble like dead leaves.

“I’ll give you back your hour in autumn”, you say.

That’s cold comfort — like the promise of springtime beauty from a winter bed of buried bulbs.

I want my hour back. NOW. When time glimmers through new leaves and minutes are filled with fresh life.

Robin Garrison Leach is a freelance writer and columnist from Quincy, Illinois."Robin Writes" is published in numerous Missouri and Illinois newspapers. Contact her at robinwrites@yahoo.com

