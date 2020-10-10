Time will tell whether Trump triumphs over COVID

In humans, dexamethasone also has psychiatric side effects. (In cows, you can't tell. Possibly Layla the abandoned twin calf imagined herself tyrant queen of the herd before disease carried her away. It's impossible to know.) The most common problems in human subjects are irritability, aggression and what the drug label calls "psychotic manifestations."

And wouldn't that be wonderful?

That's just one of the reasons nobody but Trump would have been released from the hospital before his treatment regimen was finished. If he weren't going to a fully equipped White House medical clinic, that phalanx of white-jacketed physicians who staged press conferences outside Walter Reed would have been flirting with malpractice to let him check out.

An NPR reporter noticed that all of Dr. Sean Conley's written press releases were preceded by a disclaimer saying, in effect, "Donald J. Trump has approved this message."

People saw right through it, too. A CNN poll found that "69% of Americans said they trusted little of what they heard from the White House about the president's health, with only 12% saying they trusted almost all of it."

Besides, he wasn't really going "home," merely to a smaller hospital where he can be monitored and treated.