Trump and friends: The last essential workers of all

Even in ordinary times, it's the air conditioning tech who comes to your rescue on a 98-degree Sunday afternoon, and the guy under your house during a plumbing emergency, who deserve more respect than they get.

Me, I suppose I'd qualify as what Boss Trump's spiritual godfather George Wallace called a "pointy-headed intellectual."

However, having grown up in a family where I was the one playing ball and reading storybooks while more practical-minded kin were learning how to adjust timing chains or rewire electrical circuits, I've tried to keep it real.

No, they couldn't do my job. But I surely couldn't do theirs. Nobody really needs gracefully written essays at 4 a.m., although they might need their car towed. Or, God forbid, a cop or an ambulance. Ever had a house fire? I have. I've occasionally reminded the smugger sorts of college kids that without somebody to keep the water running, the sewers working and to haul away the garbage, there could be no civilization.

So me, I put on my little mask and head out to the grocery store at intervals, preferably during a rainstorm. The woman who checks me out will have been standing at her register for hours. I remember to thank her. We also order takeout from local restaurants, and tip generously. It's not much, but it's something.