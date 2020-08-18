Trump corners the market on gaffes

"Slow Joe," the professor dubs him.

Because that's basically all they've got. Certain of Bernie Sanders' more fervid supporters tried a similar gambit before the two candidates debated last March. They confidently predicted that Biden's verbal stumbles would undo him.

Didn't happen. Indeed, Biden has always been an excellent debater. He all but made GOP whiz kid Paul Ryan cry during their 2012 vice-presidential confrontation. (Ryan's abilities were always overrated.) Almost everybody agreed that Biden won what boxing fans would call a split decision over Bernie.

Sanders failed to win another Democratic primary.

Writing in The Guardian, Art Cullen of the Storm Lake (Iowa) Times summarized: "Biden opened with a strong command of the coronavirus crisis and how to marshal the world to corral it. He was reassuring and confident in his fealty to science and facts. Voters crave it."

Yes, he was. And yes, voters do.

Recalling his hands-on experience during the Ebola and H1N1 health crises, Biden stressed the need to bring FEMA and the Pentagon on board to augment local hospitals. He emphasized the need for large-scale testing to isolate and contain viral outbreaks.