Trump trolling for fun and profit

In 2003, during the George W. Bush administration, the columnist Charles Krauthammer coined the phrase "Bush Derangement Syndrome" to refer to some of the president's more unhinged critics. It was funny, and given Krauthammer's background -- he was a medical doctor specializing in psychiatry -- it had the ring of truth.

Now, the nation is in the fourth year of Trump Derangement Syndrome. And there are plenty of indications that the condition, already acute, has been made worse by the coronavirus crisis. Just Google "Trump" and "blood on his hands."

But among some in the media and politics, Trump derangement is more than a syndrome. It is a business -- show business. It is a way to expand one's audience and gain influence. That's not to say it is insincere -- many in the media and politics really do detest the president -- but there is a flamboyance to it that keeps the audience entertained.

For example, there seems to be a new vogue of media figures directly addressing the president. The most recent came Sunday night, when CNN's Don Lemon marveled at the "leadership" and "compassion" of former President Barack Obama and then spoke to President Trump, seemingly one-to-one.