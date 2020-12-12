Trump's indelible damage

America has dodged a bullet. A real live round, not a dud or a dummy. We can still feel the sting, and smell the stink, of that projectile as it whizzed past us and barely missed its target. But next time we might not be so fortunate.

Let's be clear and candid about this: In effect, President Trump tried, and failed, to stage a coup. He tried, and failed, to reverse the result of an election his own government agency called "the most secure in America history." And then he fired the head of the office that dared to tell him the truth.

As Rep. James Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House, told CNN, "They're really trying to invite insurrection." And as The Washington Post put it in an editorial: "Mr. Trump has progressed from lying about the result to adopting the tactics of a tinpot authoritarian, trying to overturn a free and fair election by pressuring and corrupting voting officials."

Trump's coup attempt failed because his case was ridiculously weak, and the results were not particularly close; he lost the popular vote by 7 million ballots, and only got 232 Electoral College votes to Joe Biden's 306. In addition, he failed because a small cadre of dedicated public servants, many of them Republicans, rejected his propaganda and resisted his pleas.