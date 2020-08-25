Trump's Republican sideshow will go on

It's not as if the Republicans haven't had serious splits before. For all their open-the-door-for-others manners at the club and cotillion, they have fought viciously -- and repeatedly -- over the years.

In 1940, their split led to the nomination of the political novice Wendell Willkie, who finished his life as an ally of his election rival, FDR. In 1976, Reagan nearly wrested the party's nomination from a sitting president, Gerald Ford. In 1988, the commentator Patrick J. Buchanan, who had challenged another GOP incumbent, the elder Bush, spoke at the party's Houston convention of a "cultural war, as critical to the kind of nation we will one day be as was the Cold War itself." He was talking not only about Democratic nominee Gov. Bill Clinton of Arkansas, but also about his own Republican Party.

And yet these wars for the soul of the Grand Old Party pale in comparison with the one underway today, but shielded from television view in the Republicans' upcoming Charlotte conclave.

Listen to Victor Davis Hanson, the influential conservative thinker at Stanford's Hoover Institution, describe the GOP opponents of President Trump: