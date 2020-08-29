Truth and lies twist and turn in Trump cult's worldview

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Perhaps you remember what some called the "Information Superhighway" and how it was going to deliver us to wisdom and enlightenment. Alas, it hasn't quite worked out, has it?

More like the Freeway of Delusion, it would appear.

In the era of social media and satellite TV, millions of Americans who struggled with 10th grade biology now fancy themselves experts on infectious diseases and their treatment. Real scientists and genuine expertise they deride as "elitist."

Never mind that the United States of Trump has accumulated almost 24% of the world's COVID-19 deaths, with 4% of its population. The same government that makes you wear pants in public now requires masks. It's tyranny, they say.

Boss Trump dispenses quack cures on national TV, even as millions of his supporters enlist in an online political cult that basically recapitulates the themes of the Salem witchcraft trials of the 1690s.

The ongoing wonder is how individuals so gullible as to subscribe to QAnon can be capable of holding down jobs, getting the trash to the curb each week, or even dressing themselves without help.