Unlikely lessons from Super Bowl ad

"We found a baby girl for your adoption, but there are some things you will need to know. She's in Siberia, and she was born with a rare condition. Her legs will need to be amputated. I know this is difficult to hear. Her life, it won't be easy."

This was part of one of the Super Bowl commercials this year, from Toyota. It was the story of Jessica Long, an adoptee who went on to become a champion Paralympian swimmer. I don't know if the people behind the ad knew what they were doing -- I assume they set out to merely tell an inspiring story while selling a product. But what they created was a challenge to our current culture.

The message was pro-adoption and pro-life in the best of ways. This wasn't a Focus on the Family or a March for Life Foundation -- i.e., activist -- production. This was a car company presenting an obviously uplifting story. It turned out to be one that points to healing possibilities. Let's look at human faces. Let's see what love can do.

In "A Long Way Home: The Jessica Long Story," a NBC Sports short documentary, viewers journey with the swimmer back to the Russian orphanage where her father picked her up as a newborn. Next stop: Her parents. Her birth mother was an unmarried 16-year-old when she found out she was pregnant. Upon meeting her birth parents, Long felt a wholeness, as if two separate parts of her life were merging.