Use the write spelling

I really have a problem with words that are spelled incorrectly. It almost hurts, and I know that’s crazy. But I can't help it. All around me, all day long, I see misspelled words on billboards. Bumper stickers. TV captions.

Words with apostrophes in the wrong place. Words without a necessary apostrophe. The wrong "THERE." It's enough to make me crave a can of spray paint.

When I see a misspelling or grammar error in public, I experience an immediate, visceral discomfort that I can’t control.

Am I all alone in this? Sure, there are more important issues in everyday life. War. Guzzling gas prices. Murder Hornets. In light of these things, spelling errors are small potato(e)s. But when did we stop trying to be literate?

It's not that we don't know the difference between "we'll" and "well." Or that we have trouble remembering the correct spelling for "please" (no EEZE in that word). We all went to school. Who can forget the nail-biting, nerve-pinging spelling bee competitions of elementary school? We knew how to spell then.

I think we've just gotten lazy. We traded accuracy for speed. Sounds like the word, looks similar. Good enough.

Well — you know what? IT'S WRONG.

A restaurant I pass every day on my way to work has a large sign out front for daily specials. Yesterday, it said:

"TRY ARE PIES. THERE DELICIOUS!"

My eyes almost started bleeding. I watched a school bus roll past this same sign and thought of all the kids staring dully out the windows. What a great reading lesson for them:

"Look, Brad! They got them some pies at that restaurant! They're probbly good. Sign says so. See? 'THERE DELICIOUS!' Let's get our mom to get us one."

How hard is it to spell basic words? I can understand difficult words being flubbed. Vacuum. Sheriff. Penicillin. But these aren't the mistakes we're making.

We're slapping out printed words like sloppy painters; using all-purpose combinations in dull blurts. Simple rules of spelling are plastered over with blotches of misplaced apostrophes and misused tenses.

I read the bumper sticker on a car I was following. It said: "Wonder Where All the Successful Women Are? YOUR following one."

Yeah. I can see that.

My community had a "flee" market last summer. A bank sign I saw yesterday promised a "higher yeild."

Even the churches are afflicted: "YE MUST BE BORNED AGAIN."

I'm not making this up, folks. Look around. Spelling errors are everywhere, lulling us into a drooling, imbecile stupor on a hammock of illiterate communication. Poor Webster must be turning over in his grave.

Mispronunciations upset me, too, although I can sometimes understand it. We read words and know their meanings, but sometimes don’t hear them in conversation.

But on a newscast the other night, the speaker pronounced ANCHORAGE with a CHORE in the middle. C’mon. We learned that word in geography in primary school.

Botched pronunciations that grate my ears include: LIBERRY, EXPRESSO, OLD-TIMER’S DISEASE, CHESTER DRAWERS, SUPPOSABLY.

Before you discount me as a smug perfectionist, know that I truly can’t help my reaction to misspellings and pronunciation mistakes. And I am just as disgusted with myself when I find errors in my own writing and speaking. They’re there, and I am embarrassed when I see them.

But I try. And that’s all I ask from other people with voices that say words or with fingers that punch keys/wield writing instruments.

Please. For my blood pressure health and in respect for your middle school English teacher. Let’s all try a little harder when using language.

Thanks.

Robin Garrison Leach is a freelance writer and columnist from Quincy, Illinois."Robin Writes" is published in numerous Missouri and Illinois newspapers. Contact her at robinwrites@yahoo.com

