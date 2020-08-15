Vote early and carefully

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vote early. Read the instructions carefully. Make sure your ballot counts.

This year, 76% of Americans in 42 states, plus the District of Columbia, will be eligible to vote by mail -- the highest rate in history. The Trump campaign is mounting a massive effort to discourage these voters, because they fear that if more people participate, Democratic chances will increase. The president justifies his effort by arguing that absentee voting is riddled with fraud, but there is no evidence -- none -- to back up that claim.

The best answer to this insidious plot is more democracy: more Americans determined to exercise their franchise, and exercise it in ways that Republicans cannot deter.

Trump's intentions are not guesswork or Democratic propaganda. The president himself admitted his strategy back in March, when he opposed a Democratic bill allotting $4 billion to help states process mail-in ballots: "They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it, you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again."

Justin Clark, a top Trump campaign official, promised a private gathering of Republicans an enhanced suppression effort: "It's going to be a much bigger program, a much more aggressive program, a much better-funded program."