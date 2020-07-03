Wait till next year

"My daddy was a baseball coach, so I like it too. Sometimes we watch games together. Do I ever get tired of it? Sure. But compared to some of things men do ... When he's watching baseball, he's home, he's sober and he's not out in a titty bar stuffing money into some girl's bra."

This last, I'm sure, was purely for shock value. I don't get drunk, and find such joints depressing. But Diane thinks husbands and wives supervising each other's every waking hour is symptomatic of why there are so many bitter divorces. Having spent her childhood riding cross-country in school buses filled with wisecracking teenaged ballplayers, she likes guys the way they are.

But I digress. Given that my life has revolved around baseball pretty much since I was an 8-year-old racing upstairs to tell my father about Bobby Thomson's miraculous ninth-inning home run off Ralph Branca -- the "shot heard 'round the world," so called -- to win the National League pennant in 1951, I guess I should be excited about the game's return.

Instead, I find the prospect mildly depressing. First, because I doubt Major League Baseball can actually pull it off during the COVID-19 pandemic, and second because I don't think they should even try. It's too dangerous for everybody involved.