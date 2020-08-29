We are all the Conways

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Conways have called a truce. Kellyanne, a senior adviser to President Trump, is one of his fiercest defenders. Her husband, George, a noted attorney, has become a vitriolic critic. Their increasingly public and poisonous battle has mesmerized the capital. How long could it go on?

Now we know. It couldn't go on any longer. Kellyanne announced she's leaving the White House, and George is withdrawing from the Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans that has been shredding the president with TV ads. Both cited family reasons, with Kellyanne noting that their four children, ranging in age from 10 to 15, would all be learning at home this fall. "For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama," she said.

Now, "more mama" and more daddy are almost always good things for a family, especially one in crisis. But -- and it's a big "but" -- the Conway Family Feud reveals something seriously wrong about politics in the Age of Trump. Civility and tolerance are so rare that even two conservative Republicans, who really seem to love each other, have turned into mortal enemies. Trump pollutes whatever he touches -- even marriage.