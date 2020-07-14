Welcome to my garden of heroes

Trump has some male sports figures. I'd choose Diana Golden, the skier who won 10 world championships and an Olympic Gold Medal on one leg. She's a symbol of American grit. And let's add Althea Gibson, who in the words of Sally Jacobs, whose biography of the tennis star will be published in 2022, "became the first Black woman to be No. 1 in the world."

At the start of the AIDS crisis, I came to know Larry Kramer, who helped make the Gay Men's Health Crisis -- the actual name of the group he helped found -- an American crisis. He belongs in our garden. So does Sojourner Truth, who escaped from enslavement to become a prominent abolitionist and women's rights advocate. To round us out ideologically, let's invite in Barry Goldwater, who lost 44 states in his 1964 presidential campaign but changed conservatism, even as he himself changed as he grew older; there was no more fervent advocate of gay rights than the Arizona senator.

Trump has his personal favorites on his list, so I'm including one of mine on this one. So offer a warm welcome to Willa Cather, literary chanteuse of the West and author of my favorite last line of any novel, about Alexandra Bergson, the main character in her 1913 Nebraska elegy, "O Pioneers!": "Fortunate country, that is one day to receive hearts like Alexandra's into its bosom, to give them out again in the yellow wheat, in the rustling corn, in the shining eyes of youth!"