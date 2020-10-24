What standard of proof for Hunter Biden's emails

Republican and conservative journalists and politicos need to avoid a trap when discussing the Hunter Biden laptop story. The trap might be called the "can't prove untrue" maneuver that we saw from Democrats and their allies in the media when discussing the Steele dossier during the Trump-Russia investigation.

Remember that the dossier was the collection of false and defamatory accusations against then-candidate Donald Trump compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele during the 2016 campaign. Remember also that the dossier was financed by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. And remember that the FBI, in a move that is still jaw-dropping, wanted to hire Steele to do his anti-Trump digging for the U.S. government during the campaign. (The only reason it didn't happen was that Steele couldn't resist talking to the press, which violated his agreement with the bureau.)

When Buzzfeed dumped the entire dossier on the web in January 2017, everyone could see that it was preposterous. But who could say for absolute sure? My new book, "Obsession," describes the dossier's impact on the Trump transition team. They had no idea where it came from and were desperately trying to find out what was behind the allegations: