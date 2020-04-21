What we lost when we stopped binge reading

"More items vie for our attention in a given hour," Garfinkle says, "than our ancestors had to handle in a day or even a week." Becoming comfortable with shallow attention to everything, people become transfixed by the present, unable to remember, or to plan well. He reports that high school guidance counselors say most students lack the social skills to speak one-on-one with college admissions personnel. This, Garfinkle believes, reflects "acquired social autism."

People immersed in digital torrents acquire "self-inflicted attention deficits." They become incapable of the "quality attention" that deep literacy requires. Such literacy is, in evolutionary terms, a recent innovation that changed brain circuitry. Garfinkle says, "We are or become, cognitively speaking, what we do with language." Printed words, presented sequentially in sentences and paragraphs, are demanding, but rewarding: Only they can present the reasoning required to establish complicated truths.

Garfinkle's surmise is that government's problem-solving failures reflect not just hyper-partisanship and polarization but the thin thinking of a political class of non-deep readers who are comfortable only with the shallowness of tweets. Instantaneous digital interactions encourage superficiality, insularity and tribalism.