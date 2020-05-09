What's a Presidential campaign without a sex scandal?

Anybody can say anything about anybody else, I try to remember.

Doesn't always work. I doubted Monica Lewinsky for the longest time, because I didn't think Bill Clinton was self-destructive. My bad. Anyway, if you want to see ugly squared, just wait until the first female president gets accused of sleeping her way to the top. You know it's coming.

But I digress. By Democratic Party standards, Joe Biden was just asking for it in 2018 when he told a PBS interviewer regarding sexual assault allegations that "Women should be believed." Needless to say, he was simply pandering, and at his advanced age may have believed himself immune from suspicion.

Well, think again, Mr. Vice President. A onetime aide sometimes named Tara Reade -- she's changed her name several times over the years -- has alleged that Biden essentially did to her what candidate Trump once bragged about doing to star-struck women. This supposedly in a Senate hallway 27 years ago. Biden has categorically denied the charge and called for the release of all available records, including the formal complaint that Reade says caused her to be fired.