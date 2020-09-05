When Washington's elite denied at twin delis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There were many power brokers in the old Washington, hidden figures of influence never referenced in civics textbooks or examined in graduate-level political science seminars. There was the operator of the center elevator on the Senate side of the Capitol, the one reserved for lawmakers' use, and thus the keeper of all the information about who was coming and going. There was the superintendent of the press gallery, the man with the bulging belly you had to take out for a boozy, expensive meal if you wanted a parking pass. There was the sandwich lady in the Capitol snack bar, who by caprice or calculation decided how much chicken salad was in your take-away lunch.

Then there were Duke and Mel.

Duke died 23 years ago. Mel died just the other day at age 90.

But the world of Duke and Mel -- when the capital marched to the rhythm of clinked cutlery at two delicatessen-style restaurants -- died years ago, and we are paying the price.

Duke and Mel needed no last names in political Washington, but for our purposes here they were Duke Zeibert and Mel Krupin. Duke was a restaurateur but really was a rapscallion. Mel was his maitre d' and later ran his own restaurant, virtually identical to Duke's, but in time, a resented rival.