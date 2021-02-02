Where's the salt?

A condiment crisis is threatening our country. From sea to briny sea, fast food restaurants are guarding their packet reserves. Ketchup. Salt. BBQ sauce. Sugar. These tiny flavor enhancers are being counted and doled out at fast-food restaurants with Scrooge-y claws.

You may think I’m exaggerating. Do your own research. Go through the drive-thru of your choice. When you get to the pick-up window, ask for salt. Or ketchup. Or even extra breakfast jelly.

Watch and see. The employee will either A: ask how many you require, or B: carefully drop ONE packet of your choice into the little brown bag. He or she will not make eye contact at this point in order to discourage any additional condiment requests.

The first restaurant to demand I ask for condiments was White Castle, a few years ago. My drive-thru bag had only sliders. No salt. When I went inside to get some, I had to go to the counter. I mumbled “salt”. She gave me one packet and hurried away.

A few months later, my favorite Lion’s Choice drive-thru mumbled the question: “Would you like any condiments with your order?” I gulped and told the metal speaker, “Salt?”

“HOW MANY?” was the garbled reply.