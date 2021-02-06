Who needs the Rapture when QAnon is cooking up conspiracy stew

As a native of New Jersey -- state motto: "Oh yeah, who says?" -- I am congenitally immune to conspiracy theories.

Also impervious to the imbecile insults of he-man Trumpists obsessed with the imagined sexual preferences of strangers. While there is no level of invective to which I am incapable of sinking, editors urge me to keep it clean.

"You guys sleigh me," one guy taunted the other day, regarding the Democrats' alleged loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party.

I mean, why bother?

Today I live in Arkansas, where our cockamamie legislature is in the process of enacting a Stand Your Ground law, which means that if you send me a hostile message and then get in my face, I'll be legally entitled to shoot you dead.

Or, at minimum, to sic Daisy the basset hound on you.

So be very careful.

But when the congressmen and women get crazier than the anonymous emailers, things are clearly getting out of hand. How far out of hand? Well, here's what Sen. Mitch McConnell (!) said the other day with reference to Georgia's notorious Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: