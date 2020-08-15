Who's really hurting God?

But the problem with what President Trump said is that it is not only the evil of legal abortion -- which Joe Biden has come to embrace with all the enthusiasm of the most radical elements of his party -- that hurts God. Cruelty and contempt hurt God. Immorality hurts God. There are degrees, to be sure, and distinctions. And they are important. But so is integrity and humility in leadership. The fact of the matter is that we all hurt God.

Maybe the locked churches on Good Friday this year did us some real damage. Typically in churches on that holy day, there are annual read-throughs of the Passion of Jesus Christ, a focused reminder that it's not some crowd from two millennia ago -- "them" -- who crucified Christ. It's us, the people who Christ dies for, sinning today. That is the most brutal and humbling reality. And right now, this should be at the top of our minds.

These are times for an examination of conscience, personally and culturally. Whatever one's beliefs, we've been given a treasure in life itself. What have we been doing with it? Are our priorities straight? We've got one shot at this, and time is running out. That's a political question, too. In this culture of cancellation, how many of us wouldn't like to cancel this reality TV show that has become our politics?