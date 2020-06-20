Why the inconsistencies in coronavirus rules?

There was no police effort to disperse the crowd.

Here's what seemed particularly crazy. Not long after the massive "Brooklyn Liberation" event, not too far away in Williamsburg, city workers welded shut a playground to keep children from playing.

"City playgrounds have been closed by state order since April 1," The New York Post reported, "when Gov. Cuomo took the option out of the hands of Mayor Bill de Blasio as the pandemic ran rampant through New York. At the time, the governor's office said they took the step to prevent the gathering crowds where the virus, which has killed over 100,000 people in the U.S. over the past few months, could spread."

Residents saw it another way. "How long can we keep our kids in prison?" asked one mother, according to the Post.

It's understandable that people in New York City would be stir-crazy and anxious to resume normal life. Of course they are. But public officials are still trying to discourage that desire to open up. When a local news site published a photo of crowds drinking and socializing Friday night on St. Mark's Place in Manhattan's East Village, Cuomo censoriously tweeted, "Don't make me come down there ..."

Perhaps if they had been carrying protest signs.