Why this is not 2016

If this election had been held last February, Trump could have run on a soaring economy. Instead, the coronavirus has infected -- and affected -- everything every American does every day. In the ABC/Ipsos poll, 78% express concern that they, or someone near them, will contract the virus. And by a margin of 61 to 38, they disapprove of Trump's handling of the pandemic.

Trump's repeated attempts to change the subject -- to "law and order," or China, or Hunter Biden's business dealings -- have all failed. As a final blow, the daily count of new infections across the country twice topped 80,000 last weekend, making them the worst days since the pandemic began. And the outbreak was particularly bad in swing states that could well decide the election.

All these factors have helped fuel a fourth change from 2016: a far more skeptical and aggressive press corps. Fact-checkers at outlets like the Post and CNN have carefully documented countless Trump untruths. Reporters and headline writers now regularly use words like "lie" and "racist" to describe the president's actions. Interviewers like Savannah Guthrie at NBC and Lesley Stahl of CBS have pressed the president for answers and pointed out his prevarications. Investigators at The New York Times have unearthed Trump's taxes and documented his business failures.