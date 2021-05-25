With honeymoon over, Biden parries challenges from all sides

On the left, Biden was assailed for being too fainthearted in his dealings with Israel. On the right, his critics said his support for Israel's right to defend itself was mere meaningless boilerplate rhetoric. In the background were unspoken worries: from Democrats that even Jimmy Carter was more effective, from Republicans that Donald J. Trump was more supportive of Israel.

"The Republicans are much more pro-Israel now than are the Democrats," said Leila Farsakh, a University of Massachusetts, Boston, expert on the Middle East. "And among Democrats, there are more and more calls to require that Israeli aid not be used against civilians."

In fairness, the president did not have a clear, easy path for engagement. If he leaned too hard on Israel, he risked the backing of Jewish supporters who remember that in his campaign, he vowed that as president he would "continue to ensure that the Jewish state, the Jewish people and Jewish values have the unbreakable support of the United States." If he leaned too hard against Iran-backed Hamas, he risked jeopardizing his efforts to rejoin and reinvigorate the Iran nuclear accord.