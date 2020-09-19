Woodward went straight to the source -- and got his scoop

Even Boss Trump joined in. "Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months. If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn't he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didn't he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers."

I think Woodward had no such obligation, and that what would have happened months ago is pretty much what's happened now: very damn little. What former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told Woodward, on the record, is no doubt right: Trump "doesn't know the difference between the truth and a lie," and simply cannot be shamed.

Indeed, writing in, yes, The Atlantic, former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum points out that "two days before Trump's headline-grabbing quote to Woodward, on March 17, Trump said virtually the same thing at a televised press conference: 'I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.'"

He's forever boasting that experts are wowed by his superior understanding. In truth, he doesn't actually know anything as psychologically normal people do. Reality exists for him purely in relation to the needs of his diseased ego. Trump says whatever he imagines will impress his listeners at the moment: big him, little you.

The 19th-century term for malignant narcissists was "moral imbeciles."