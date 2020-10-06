Young voters feel energized to change the future

"The Democratic Party has taken a turn to the left," said Alice Stewart, a Republican political consultant who was the communications director for the 2016 presidential campaign of Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. "Moved by the younger generation that is more liberal than their parents, the party is far more to the left than it has been in the past."

That, of course, is part of Mr. Trump's argument as he seeks to prevail over Mr. Biden, who is trying to balance traditional Democratic constituencies with the young people who powered the winter primary candidacies of Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, both of whom advocated the Green New Deal and a single-payer health-care scheme.

History never quite repeats itself, but in the early 1960s, an old-guard government led by a Conservative prime minister, Harold Macmillan, suddenly was undermined by a new youthful, satirical culture led by Private Eye magazine and the BBC's "That Was the Week That Was" with David Frost, both of which ridiculed the outdated politicians who ran the country. The Labour Party won the 1964 election. Suddenly Britain was known for the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

Here, however, younger voters must chose between two septuagenarians, both molded in the past.