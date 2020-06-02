COVID-19 reveals deeper, more enduring tragedy about America

The nation's leaders are divided, Republican against Democrat. The victims of the virus are divided, with more in states that voted for Hillary Rodham Clinton than for Donald J. Trump. The deaths from the disease break down in economic and racial divisions, slamming the poor, the black and the brown harder than the white; African Americans, for example, account for about 1 in 7 people in Illinois, but nearly half the deaths in that state are among black people.

Events such as this pandemic have an economic effect, to be sure. A team of scholars at the National Bureau of Economic Research examined 15 major pandemics from 1347 to 2009 where more than 100,000 people died. They found that the economic cost of these threats generally was distributed across the population, either, as they explained, "because the infection itself is widespread, or because trade and market integration -- in capital and/or labor markets -- eventually propagates the economic shock across the map."

We have both these characteristics now, a widespread contagion and trade and market integration. But preliminary indications are that the poor, especially the homeless, not only are more likely to be victimized, but also are more likely to face hardship. Yes, Prince Charles tested positive for the disease. But only the families of the victims know the names of most others who have perished.