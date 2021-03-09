Crying 'racism' at Smith College and elsewhere

The college released the report exonerating its employees, but they got no apologies. They were pretty much all laid off due to COVID anyway. Kanoute seems no longer available for comment, probably best for all concerned.

My own experience at the large state university up the road was comparatively benign, although it could easily have wrecked my academic career. It definitely helped me decide I didn't want one.

As a graduate of a Southern university (University of Virginia), it took me a while to understand that I'd arrived on campus under suspicion. Granted, I'd met people in Charlottesville who hadn't gotten over the Civil War, but they were regarded as cranks. And true, certain Massachusetts colleagues openly patronized the person described as my "pretty little wife" due to her Arkansas accent, but ordinary New Englanders asked her questions just to hear her talk. No harm, no foul.

Then I assigned a failing grade to a Black student, basically to be sure she was alive. Mildred had done poorly on the midterm, and then vanished. She submitted no term paper and was a no-show for the final. I figured an "F" would smoke her out if she hadn't left school. Indeed, she did turn up with a preposterous alibi about cutting her foot on a discarded light bulb.