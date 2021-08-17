Cuomo's misdeeds reflect larger problems

As you've likely heard by now, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is resigning in the wake of allegations of utter disrespect, to put it mildly, of women on his staff. He should have resigned much earlier for his cover-up of how the state handled nursing homes during COVID-19. But on both fronts, our problems go beyond Cuomo.

His behavior with women is totally in keeping with the politics of expanding abortion, in which he has been a leader -- in a place already described by some as the abortion capital of the world, no less. But while he unapologetically claims that the accusations of sexual harassment are just generational misunderstandings, the problem is really the sexual revolution and its accompanying disrespect for women. Just about every time I pray outside an abortion clinic, I see it -- in the form of boyfriends who often won't even bother to open the car door for their supposed partners -- but as the #MeToo movement hinted, it's everywhere.

But as Jennifer Roback Morse, president of the nonprofit Ruth Institute, puts it, "the #MeToo movement is not enough." Nor is getting Cuomo out of Albany. Morse contends it's not Cuomo who created a "toxic workplace," it was the sexual revolution, which "issued hunting licenses to predators."