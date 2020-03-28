Cynicism can't keep up with reality

During a recent spate of cynicism, I made a prediction to friends: Before this thing is over, Trumpists will be calling COVID-19 God's will. So let's get back to work, save the stock market and let the disease sort them out. There are more than 300 million individuals in the United States. Surely we can spare a few million old-timers who were going to die anyway.

But you almost can't get cynical enough. Before the day was out, Boss Trump was hinting that maybe time had come to kiss Grandpa goodbye: "America will again and soon be open for business -- very soon," he said during the daily performance of the Mighty Coronavirus Art Players. "We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself."

Interviewed on (where else?) Fox News, the lieutenant governor of Texas suggested that grandparents should be willing to die to protect the economy for their grandchildren.

Let their headstones read: "They gave their all for the GDP."

Trump is also said to be losing patience with Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the universally respected director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to whom it has fallen to correct Trump's mistakes and downright whoppers on national TV.