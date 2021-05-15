Dealing with Trump

Recently, former President Donald Trump and people around him have been dropping more and more hints that he will run for president in 2024.

"I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time," Trump told conservative talk show host Candace Owens. "As you know, it's very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement." Trump added that "for campaign finance reasons" he cannot make an announcement now. "Otherwise, I think I'd give you an answer that you'd be very happy with," Trump continued. "So we're looking at that very, very seriously. All I'd say is: Stay tuned."

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows offered more details in a recent interview with Fox Business. Asked specifically whether, if Trump decides to run for president, he would announce before the 2022 midterms, Meadows said, "If I had to lay a wager on whether he announces for president before 2022, I would place money on that bet," Meadows said. "And I can tell you based on my conversations with him, he would be an overwhelming success to make sure that he cleared the field where there would be no legitimate primary."

Finally, Axios reported that "sources who've spoken to the former president in recent weeks say he's missing being at the center of the political universe and may not be able to resist running again."