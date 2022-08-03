DEAR ABBY: I have been with my 45-year-old boyfriend, "Doug," for six years. His mother, who was widowed five years ago, has moved here to Florida from New Jersey. Doug is very protective of her, which I kind of understand because she's 63. The kicker is, she has started flashing her breasts at us. I'm pretty sure she does it to Doug when I'm not around as well. I have mentioned to him multiple times about how disturbing it is, but he brushes it off and refuses to confront her. We have adult children, and she recently went into the pool with all of them with nothing on. It is starting to worry me. I don't want to be the one to confront her because it will get ugly. -- FLASHED IN FLORIDA

DEAR FLASHED: Has Doug's mother always been a "free spirit" who thinks flashing and skinny-dipping are amusing, or is her exhibitionistic behavior something new? If she has always been this way, someone should point out that what she's doing is inappropriate unless it's clear that nobody minds. In this case, YOU mind, and I wouldn't be surprised if your adult children were also less than enthusiastic about the woman's performance. If her exhibitionism is something new, then she should be evaluated, first by a doctor who specializes in geriatric patients and, if necessary, referred to one who specializes in geriatric psychiatry.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been married 36 years. Ask anyone who knows us, and they'll say we are the perfect couple -- no major issues, loving, trusting, etc. I was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia three years ago, and my wife has been a godsend. I couldn't ask for a better partner.

The other day I overheard her on the phone, and something she said caught my attention. When I asked her about it, she confessed that she had cheated. She said it had happened two or three times, two or three years ago with her first boyfriend from college. He had contacted her to get together for coffee, and he kissed her. The next time he came to our town, they met at his hotel room and had sex. Abby, I am devastated, but there is nothing I can do. I am 50% dependent on her, and it will only increase. She said I can ask her anything at all, and she will answer me honestly. I haven't yet, because I'm still in shock. Please help me figure out what to do. -- FEW OPTIONS IN NEVADA

DEAR FEW OPTIONS: I can only imagine how hurt you must be, and for that you have my sympathy. Because you need your wife to care for you during the course of your illness, the most obvious thing I can suggest is that you not ask her these kinds of questions. Her infidelity may have happened because she was devastated by the medical diagnosis you had just received. The healthiest thing for both of you would be to respect her for her honesty and forgive her for her moments of weakness.

DEAR ABBY: My preteen son is friends with a boy I don't quite approve of, but I understand that sometimes bad decisions lead to future wisdom. When I can, I allow the friend to come to our house to hang out with my son because this friend allegedly has a difficult home life.

During this last visit, I noticed them hanging out a little physically closer than usual. They shared the same recliner to play video games, talked to each other using gamer tags and the like, and had what I assume were numerous inside jokes.

My husband and I would never belittle, degrade or denounce our children for being gay. We know we're from a bygone era, and we do not assume our particular values are held by our children. We have discussed it and know how to approach it from our perspective if our son announces his orientation. I'm not even certain my perception of his closeness with his friend is accurate.

My husband is more-worldly than I am, and he says this kind of behavior is not unusual in the EU. Neither of us wants to address this ahead of anything occurring. We will love our son regardless and support him throughout our lives. I don't want to make him feel singled out by what may be usual pubescent behavior. My husband and I are in our 30s/40s. We live in an extremely rural area, and this is my son's only real friend. Any insight would be appreciated. -- WONDERING ON THE FARM

DEAR WONDERING: You may be jumping to conclusions unnecessarily. Sitting close to play video games and sharing inside jokes with a best friend are not necessarily signs of being gay. It is what best friends that age do. Whatever your boy's sexual orientation may be, you say you will love and support him regardless, so this shouldn't be a problem. His sexual orientation will reveal itself in its own time.

DEAR ABBY: I have a wonderful 31-year-old son who is in a relationship with a lovely young woman. It's likely they'll be married in a year or two. They work hard in their careers and enjoy good food and wine, and I'm happy for them both.

I've noticed, however, that over the last year my son has steadily put on weight and is having some trouble with his complexion. I'm concerned that he has acquired the habit of overindulging himself and that, over time, he will continue gaining weight and drinking too much. His girlfriend looks great -- she manages her weight very well.

I know my observations will be unwelcome, so I don't share them with him. I think it's the right choice, but it's really hard to hold back. We do discuss health in general, as it's a mutual interest, but that's as far as it goes. His father passed away a few years ago, so, sadly, he's not around to share my concerns with. What should I do? -- TREADING LIGHTLY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

DEAR TREADING LIGHTLY: You are a caring parent. But your son is well into adulthood, and I don't think involving yourself in his weight problem would be well received. Many people (of both sexes) have put on weight over the last two years as a result of the pandemic. Because of that, you could encourage him to get a physical. If you do, his doctor might talk to him about his weight gain.

DEAR ABBY: For the last four or five years I have been receiving holiday cards from an ex-girlfriend of mine. I haven't had contact with her since meeting my wife. My wife and I have been together for six years, married for two. The cards keep coming and it's starting to make my wife uncomfortable. How do I respectfully tell my ex to quit sending them? I don't have anything in common with this person other than that we used to be boyfriend and girlfriend back in high school. -- MARRIED NOW IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR MARRIED: This old flame may be simply trying to be friends, and not intend to pose a threat to your marriage. A way to discourage her might be to send her holiday greetings from you AND YOUR WIFE with a picture of the two of you, your kids if you have any, pets, etc. If you don't send Christmas greetings, perhaps a snapshot of you and your wife on vacation would suffice -- or a wedding picture may get the message across.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 17-year-old male whose mom passed away six months ago. From the time I was a small child, she was mean to me and never had time for me, but I never wished her dead. She was mean to my dad as well.

Since her passing, Dad has gone crazy about women. He has them over spending the night all the time or he goes and stays at their house. I have talked to him about it, but he says he deserves to be happy. I'm an only child and I'd like for him to be here for me. What can I do? I feel so lonely. I'm too much of an introvert to speak to anyone about this. -- LONELY IN THE SOUTH

DEAR LONELY IN THE SOUTH: Please accept my sympathy for your loss. I am concerned because you are so isolated. While it may not be easy to talk about your feelings, it's the best way to deal with the pain you are experiencing.

Is there another relative in whom you can confide? The parent of a friend, a trusted teacher or counselor, or a religious adviser? Any of them could offer a willing ear and a soft shoulder. The only thing you should NOT do is keep these feelings bottled up inside because, if you do, they will only grow. I am sorry you are going through this alone. You appear to be more emotionally mature than your dad.

DEAR ABBY: My significant other is a super-nice guy, who everyone likes and gets along with -- until the topics of religion, spirituality and afterlife come up. Any discussion of these subjects (whether or not it involves him) is injected with his sarcasm, hostility and sharp criticism.

He refuses to be silent during the discussions and ends up intimidating people, which leaves everyone feeling judged and negative. I have tried telling him his attacks are unnecessary, unwelcome and as closed-minded and naive as the arguments put forth by those who unquestioningly follow any set of teachings.

His diatribes are long, monotonous, offensive and always ending with, "show me proof," which is nearly impossible. He considers it a "win," which reinforces his behavior. We've had this discussion several times, and I'm not getting through. I have a strong belief system, but I believe everyone has their own process for achieving spirituality. This is why I can accept him as he is, and I'm happy to spar with him in private.

How do I convey how inappropriate and disrespectful his behavior is when he hijacks a discussion with his uncalled-for arguments and negativity? -- SPARRING PARTNER IN MICHIGAN

DEAR PARTNER: How unfortunate, not to mention rude and obnoxious, that your significant other can't control his impulse to hijack other people's conversations on these subjects. His craving to be the center of attention appears to be bottomless. I doubt there's anything you can say to him that will transform him into someone capable of civil conversation. If it hasn't already happened, your boyfriend the boor will eventually find himself as welcome as a polecat at a picnic. This ultimately may affect your own social life -- so be prepared.

