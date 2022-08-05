DEAR ABBY: I have worked for the same company for 20 years. For the last eight years, I was part of an office book club, mostly because I was pressured regularly by the boss to participate. The members were mostly a clique of "mean girls." I never felt a part of it or comfortable, but I pushed through the once-a-month meetings to keep the peace. When COVID sent everyone home to work the past two years, the book club was over, or so I thought, hoped and prayed. As things are loosening up now, though, the pressure is mounting again. I do not want to return to that routine, but the powers that be don't seem to accept any excuse or reason. After 24 months of freedom, forcing me back into it is causing great anxiety. What would you advise me to say or do to be left out of this without antagonizing the boss? -- WANNA-BE-DROPOUT

DEAR WANNA-BE-DROPOUT: If you really feel your job is in jeopardy if you refuse to participate in the book club, start looking for other employment. Tell your boss you are no longer interested in participating because reading those books interferes with your personal time and, since the COVID disruption, you have developed other interests. Then suggest another person be chosen if a quorum is required.

DEAR ABBY: The letter signed "Redo in the East" (June 7), from the lady who wanted to rewrite her husband's rushed obit, caught my attention. For 18 years I was part of an American Legion Honor Guard, during which time we did more than 900 funerals. I also read the deceased veterans' obituaries. Because of this experience, I constantly advise people to write their OWN obit. After all, who knows the most about them? This accomplishes two things: First, it greatly reduces the stress on those trying to write one under difficult conditions. Second, it ensures the accuracy of the information in it. I wrote mine 20 years ago. Of course, it needs updating, but upon my demise there will be only a few blanks to fill in and it's ready to go. -- VETERAN IN VIRGINIA

DEAR VETERAN: Thank you for the service you have so generously provided all these years, and for the sage advice you have shared with my readers today.

DEAR ABBY: I recently stayed in a historical inn, which had very thin walls. An occupant in the adjoining room sneezed. I heard it and wondered: "Should I say 'bless you'?" The sneeze came in the midst of conversation I had respectfully tried to avoid overhearing, but which was clearly audible. My thought was to ignore the sneeze so as not to intrude on their privacy. An office mate believes I should have responded to the sneeze. Your thoughts would be appreciated. -- BEING POLITE IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR BEING POLITE: I agree with your office mate. If you had responded to the sneeze, it would have alerted your neighbors that their conversation wasn't necessarily private, which would have done them a favor.

DEAR ABBY: I have a wonderful 31-year-old son who is in a relationship with a lovely young woman. It's likely they'll be married in a year or two. They work hard in their careers and enjoy good food and wine, and I'm happy for them both.

I've noticed, however, that over the last year my son has steadily put on weight and is having some trouble with his complexion. I'm concerned that he has acquired the habit of overindulging himself and that, over time, he will continue gaining weight and drinking too much. His girlfriend looks great -- she manages her weight very well.

I know my observations will be unwelcome, so I don't share them with him. I think it's the right choice, but it's really hard to hold back. We do discuss health in general, as it's a mutual interest, but that's as far as it goes. His father passed away a few years ago, so, sadly, he's not around to share my concerns with. What should I do? -- TREADING LIGHTLY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

DEAR TREADING LIGHTLY: You are a caring parent. But your son is well into adulthood, and I don't think involving yourself in his weight problem would be well received. Many people (of both sexes) have put on weight over the last two years as a result of the pandemic. Because of that, you could encourage him to get a physical. If you do, his doctor might talk to him about his weight gain.

DEAR ABBY: For the last four or five years I have been receiving holiday cards from an ex-girlfriend of mine. I haven't had contact with her since meeting my wife. My wife and I have been together for six years, married for two. The cards keep coming and it's starting to make my wife uncomfortable. How do I respectfully tell my ex to quit sending them? I don't have anything in common with this person other than that we used to be boyfriend and girlfriend back in high school. -- MARRIED NOW IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR MARRIED: This old flame may be simply trying to be friends, and not intend to pose a threat to your marriage. A way to discourage her might be to send her holiday greetings from you AND YOUR WIFE with a picture of the two of you, your kids if you have any, pets, etc. If you don't send Christmas greetings, perhaps a snapshot of you and your wife on vacation would suffice -- or a wedding picture may get the message across.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 17-year-old male whose mom passed away six months ago. From the time I was a small child, she was mean to me and never had time for me, but I never wished her dead. She was mean to my dad as well.

Since her passing, Dad has gone crazy about women. He has them over spending the night all the time or he goes and stays at their house. I have talked to him about it, but he says he deserves to be happy. I'm an only child and I'd like for him to be here for me. What can I do? I feel so lonely. I'm too much of an introvert to speak to anyone about this. -- LONELY IN THE SOUTH

DEAR LONELY IN THE SOUTH: Please accept my sympathy for your loss. I am concerned because you are so isolated. While it may not be easy to talk about your feelings, it's the best way to deal with the pain you are experiencing.

Is there another relative in whom you can confide? The parent of a friend, a trusted teacher or counselor, or a religious adviser? Any of them could offer a willing ear and a soft shoulder. The only thing you should NOT do is keep these feelings bottled up inside because, if you do, they will only grow. I am sorry you are going through this alone. You appear to be more emotionally mature than your dad.

DEAR ABBY: My significant other is a super-nice guy, who everyone likes and gets along with -- until the topics of religion, spirituality and afterlife come up. Any discussion of these subjects (whether or not it involves him) is injected with his sarcasm, hostility and sharp criticism.

He refuses to be silent during the discussions and ends up intimidating people, which leaves everyone feeling judged and negative. I have tried telling him his attacks are unnecessary, unwelcome and as closed-minded and naive as the arguments put forth by those who unquestioningly follow any set of teachings.

His diatribes are long, monotonous, offensive and always ending with, "show me proof," which is nearly impossible. He considers it a "win," which reinforces his behavior. We've had this discussion several times, and I'm not getting through. I have a strong belief system, but I believe everyone has their own process for achieving spirituality. This is why I can accept him as he is, and I'm happy to spar with him in private.

How do I convey how inappropriate and disrespectful his behavior is when he hijacks a discussion with his uncalled-for arguments and negativity? -- SPARRING PARTNER IN MICHIGAN

DEAR PARTNER: How unfortunate, not to mention rude and obnoxious, that your significant other can't control his impulse to hijack other people's conversations on these subjects. His craving to be the center of attention appears to be bottomless. I doubt there's anything you can say to him that will transform him into someone capable of civil conversation. If it hasn't already happened, your boyfriend the boor will eventually find himself as welcome as a polecat at a picnic. This ultimately may affect your own social life -- so be prepared.

DEAR ABBY: Our daughter has been married for three years to a wonderful guy she dated for 10 years and loves dearly. Because she doesn't like his last name, she chose to maintain her maiden name. He understood this soon after they started dating.

She's now three months pregnant and facing a dilemma about what to name their child. She's adamant that a hyphenated name is unacceptable. They have tentatively discussed a complete name change for themselves and the child. Her husband was adopted, and she feels there's no reason his surname must be carried on. He's OK with keeping his last name but would consider a new one if she suggests something he likes.

The problem is, she hasn't been able to come up with one he likes. We're concerned this issue will drag on without being settled until our grandchild arrives. We recently offered limited advice hoping they can work this out between themselves.

I believe her husband is entitled to keep his name, and she as well, but I'm against the child carrying only her name. Any suggestions you could provide to help resolve this would be appreciated before our grandchild is born nameless. -- FAMILY DILEMMA IN TEXAS

DEAR FAMILY: My suggestion is that as helpful as you might wish to be, this is something your daughter and son-in-law must work out by themselves. "What's in a name" is plenty, and because this dilemma is emotionally loaded, you should stay out of it.

