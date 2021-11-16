Democrat have to choose

Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who has thwarted many liberal aspirations, told CNN: "We can't go too far left. This is not a center-left or a left country. We are a center -- if anything, a little center-right country."

"Cue the latest anti-Manchin outrage," reported The Washington Post after his comments. "The kind of people who have been bemoaning Manchin's obstinance immediately cried foul."

Those critics are wrong, and Manchin is right. Liberals have long dwelled in a bubble of self-delusion, convincing themselves that this is somehow a left-leaning nation. But that has never been true, and it isn't today.

If Democrats don't recognize this blunt and basic fact, they are dooming themselves to more defeats like the one they suffered in the Virginia governor's race, where they lost a state that President Biden had carried by 10 points. They could even be opening the way for their worst nightmare: Trump Redux in 2024.