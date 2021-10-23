Democrats couldn't sell water in a desert

What Americans do know, partly because of the news media's relentless focus on the bottom line, is the White House bill's proposed $3.5 trillion cost. Most appear only dimly aware that's a 10-year projection. In short, the voting public is at best lukewarm over Biden's signature issue.

No wonder the bill's on life support, along with, allegedly, the Biden presidency itself. No wonder, too, that the president's overall approval numbers are seen as anemic -- although recent polls from CNN and Fox News placed his favorability at 50%, higher than his predecessor ever achieved.

CNN, for its part, has downplayed its own favorable numbers. Correspondents cherry-pick weaker poll results to keep Wolf Blitzer fully apprised of Washington insider conventional wisdom.

And how has it come to this? Partly, it's the habitual ignorance and inattention of the American public. People have only a vague idea of what they want, and no idea how to get it.

Partly, too, it's the fault of congressional Republicans and the accursed Senate filibuster -- so determined to wage political war against a Democratic president that the administration was forced to combine its entire legislative agenda into a single, one-size-fits-all reconciliation bill to have any chance of passing. (Reconciliation bills can't be filibustered.)