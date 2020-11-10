Blue eye shadow

We wolfed down supper, praying for twilight — the bewitching aura of night without the threat of darkness. Only rain dampened our spirits, and only slightly. Nothing would ruin our plans.

Most of us got to go door to door without our parents, back in the days when it was safe for children to be children. We tromped through puddles, fell into holes and ditches, and tripped up porch stairs in a mad dash for treats. We were invincible that night.

We carried orange plastic pumpkins containers or paper bags we’d decorated in Art class that week, and we filled them with treats of varying popularity. We knew we’d get an orange or two from some of the older neighbors. Gooey popcorn balls in Saran wrap and full-size candy bars make us shriek with joy.

But the treats were only a small part of the wonder of Halloween. We knocked on doors and waited to be greeted by grownups who thought we were scary/adorable.

Sometimes they tried to guess who we were. Sometimes we had to tell a joke or sing a song before we got a treat. We were impatient to move along, but we were polite — even when we had to go inside to show Dad-in-the-recliner our cute costumes.

The adults always smiled at us. Always.